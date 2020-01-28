|
Charlotte Thorne Grant
Raleigh
Charlotte Thorne Grant died Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Charlotte was born June 12, 1941, in Littleton, North Carolina, to Charlotte Darden Thorne and Robert Patterson Thorne. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's College, where she made many lifelong friends and was a 1963 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill; nonetheless, her love of Duke basketball persisted throughout her life.
Charlotte married the Reverend Doctor James Henry Grant V in 1965. The couple met in Littleton, NC, and served congregations in Chatham, VA, Lexington, NC, and Tazewell, VA. Throughout her life, Charlotte was a successful real estate broker, a generous supporter of the community, and an avid gardener, ultimately earning her Master Gardener certificate. After her husband's death, Charlotte relocated to Raleigh to be closer to family.
Charlotte was an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, where she served as a board member for the Joel Lane House. Charlotte loved to travel, especially to the beach, where she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Charlotte was a generous and steadfast presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Page Bolling Grant King and her husband, Jak, and their children Thorne, Darden, and Blair; her son, James Henry Grant VI and his wife, Rebecca, and their children Julia and Bo; and her sister, Boyd MacIver.
A committal service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 1, gathering at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 300 Mosby Ave, Littleton, NC 27850. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 2, at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; the Joel Lane Museum House, PO Box 10884, Raleigh, NC 27605; or Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (Back Pack Buddies), 1001 Blair Drive, Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 28, 2020