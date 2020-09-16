Charlotte Marie Hassan



August 10, 1939 - September 13, 2020



Durham



Charlotte Marie Hassan, daughter or Charles and Virginia Altmeyer was born on August 10, 1939 in Wheeling WV. She departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. As we celebrate and honor her life, we will be consoled by the thought that our love for her will live forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald George Hassan Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Ronald Hassan Jr, Keith Hassan, Bridget Hassan, Holly Rosnick; her daughter-in-law, Yolanda Crespo Hassan, her sons-in-law, John Rosnick and Sip Tshun Ng; her grandchildren, Patrick Hassan, Brittany Hassan, Ryan Rosnick, Dylan Rosnick, and Gabrielle Marrapodi. The memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21st at 4:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LAMB Foundation, Knights of Columbus, All Saints Council 9709-11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh NC 27613. Arrangements made by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas.



