Charlotte Hockaday
1950 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Hockaday

Holly Springs

Charlotte Ann Hockaday passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a battle with cancer, at her daughter's home, on September 1, 2020. She was born in Harnett County in 1950 to Elbert and Kathryn Hockaday, and lived most of her life in Cary and Holly Springs. Charlotte had many jobs over her lifetime, but retired from the State of North Carolina as a retirement systems clerk. Charlotte enjoyed playing cards with her friends, watching birds at her many birdfeeders, getting doughnuts from Britt's at Carolina Beach, shopping the local thrift stores, cooking/baking, and attending gospel singings. Charlotte was an avid Elvis fan and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream by going to Graceland earlier this year. Other than Jesus, the only thing she loved more was her family, especially her grandchildren, Ryan and Grace.

She was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn Goss Hockaday, and her sister Diane.

Charlotte is survived by her father, Elbert Hockaday, her only daughter, Kelly Maddox (Ken) and two grandchildren, Ryan and Grace, her sister Sharon Aiken (J.W.) nephews, niece and many cousins.

Services were handled by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner, but no memorial service is planned at this time. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to Transitions Life Care of NC or to Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
