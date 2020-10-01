Charlotte W. Huckaby
May 19, 1947- September 26, 2020
Durham
Charlotte Wagner Huckaby, 73, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Independence, Iowa on May 19, 1947 to Alfred and Maybelle Wagner. Charlotte was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Harry Eugene Huckaby. When Charlotte was around three months old the family moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she grew up, eventually graduating from East Atlanta High School. A few years later she was introduced to the man that would become the love of her life, Harry. They married in 1968 and had their first son, Jason, in 1970, then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina shortly thereafter. Their second son, Benjamin, was born in 1983. In 2008 Harry passed away and in 2017 Charlotte moved up to the Raleigh/Durham area to be with her children. She was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal church in Charlotte and joined the Church of the Nativity upon moving to Durham. Charlotte had a long and multi-faceted professional career, spanning from clerical, bookkeeping and paralegal support to firms such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina National Bank, and several law firms in the Charlotte area. She was an avid crafter, enjoying cross stitching, painting, pottery, and home decorating. She enjoyed going shopping (especially for clothes for the great-grandkids), dining, sightseeing, and visiting craft breweries with her children. Above all, though, is that she had a great sense of humor, a hearty laugh, and loved spending time with friends and family. Charlotte is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Julie Huckaby of Raleigh; son, Benjamin Huckaby of Raleigh; grandson and wife, Brandon and Tiffany Huckaby of Fuquay Varina; great-granddaughter, Addison Huckaby; great-grandson Malcolm Huckaby; brother and sister-in-law Alfred and Donna Wagner of Lilburn, GA; sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Gerald Phillips of Douglasville, GA; and brother and sister-in-law Jim and Teresa Wagner of Indian Land, SC; sister-in-law and husband Tonya and Ronald Self of Birmingham, AL; brother- in-law and wife Arthur and Linda Huckaby of Leeds, AL; and many other cherished family members and friends. An online memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 6:30pm EST by Church of the Nativity. The service may be viewed at their website (https://nativityonline.org/
) and their Facebook page (https://facebook.com/nativityonline
). The service will also be recorded and available for viewing after its initial broadcast. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Care Center (https://unclineberger.org/giving/
) or the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (https://heartlandhospicefund.org/
). Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com