Charlotte Mason Snyder



February 7, 1926 - July 4, 2019



Raleigh



Death came to Charlotte Mason Snyder on July 4, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of the late Andrew Davidson Mason and Lola Young Mason of Angier, NC.



She was an Angier native and attended the local schools. Later, she attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and graduated from East Carolina University (E.C.J.C., then) in Greenville, NC. Afterwards, she taught in the schools of Harnett and Durham Counties. In later years she taught as a substitute teacher in Wake County, worked as a Bridal Consultant and Real Estate Salesperson. Charlotte was a long-time member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, N.C. An Active member of the Senior Keenager Group at the Church – having served in many jobs including its president. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Caswell Nash Chapter, Raleigh, N.C.



She is survived by two children, a son Hal Kitt Snyder of Beaufort, N.C. daughter, Cynthia Snyder McLendon of Fairview, N.C. Two grandchildren, Alan McLendon and Kari McLendon Bradley of Hendersonville, N.C. and three great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at the White Memorial Presbyterian Church chapel, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608 at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to : White Memorial Presbyterian Church 1704 Oberlin Road Raleigh, NC 27608