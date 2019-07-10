Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Mason Snyder


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Mason Snyder Obituary
Charlotte Mason Snyder

February 7, 1926 - July 4, 2019

Raleigh

Death came to Charlotte Mason Snyder on July 4, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of the late Andrew Davidson Mason and Lola Young Mason of Angier, NC.

She was an Angier native and attended the local schools. Later, she attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and graduated from East Carolina University (E.C.J.C., then) in Greenville, NC. Afterwards, she taught in the schools of Harnett and Durham Counties. In later years she taught as a substitute teacher in Wake County, worked as a Bridal Consultant and Real Estate Salesperson. Charlotte was a long-time member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, N.C. An Active member of the Senior Keenager Group at the Church – having served in many jobs including its president. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Caswell Nash Chapter, Raleigh, N.C.

She is survived by two children, a son Hal Kitt Snyder of Beaufort, N.C. daughter, Cynthia Snyder McLendon of Fairview, N.C. Two grandchildren, Alan McLendon and Kari McLendon Bradley of Hendersonville, N.C. and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the White Memorial Presbyterian Church chapel, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608 at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to : White Memorial Presbyterian Church 1704 Oberlin Road Raleigh, NC 27608
Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now