Charlotte S. Hansen
1930 - 2020
Charlotte S. Hansen
October 10, 1930 - November 18, 2020
Morganton, North Carolina - Charlotte S. Hansen, formerly of Raleigh, slipped away to her Heavenly Home on November 18th, 2020. Born on October 10, 1930; Charlotte was the daughter of the late Mary Rebecca Sedberry (nee Lovick) and Walter Spurgeon Sedberry of Leaksville, NC. She graduated from Woman's College in Greensboro (UNCG) and earned her Masters in Counseling from UNCG. She was employed by Henderson, Watauga, Avery and Wake County School Systems over a period of 33 years. Charlotte was a counselor with Wake County Schools until her retirement in 1998. Professional achievements include being elected President of the NC School Counselors Association in 1973.
In 1950, Charlotte married W. R. Cole and is survived by three sons: Calvin W. Cole (Jane) of Durham, Robert F. Cole (Trina) of Morganton and William A. Cole (Cindy) of Raleigh. Seven grandchildren called her "Gran'Charlotte": Jason Cole of Raleigh, NC, Heather Cole of Raleigh, Tori Cole of Nashville, TN, Laura, Miranda, Aaron (Jenna) and Madison Cole of Morganton. She leaves behind two great grandchildren, Raleigh and Liberty Cole of Raleigh. In 1979, Charlotte married Hap Hansen and is survived by one stepdaughter, Christine Henry (Richard) of Fuquay-Varina and a stepson, Bud Hansen (Kathy) of Siler City. Stepdaughter Sandy Jockish (Virgil) predeceased her in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the service will be family only.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
