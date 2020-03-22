|
Charlotte Herring Swart
August 23, 1936 - March 17, 2020
Raleigh
Charlotte died on March 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Duncan and Evelyn Herring. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Cornelius, two daughters Carla Keeney (Kris), Richmond, VA, Karen Marshall (Luther "Taz"), Raleigh, NC, five grandchildren Molly Keeney, Jesse Keeney, Gunnar Keeney, Garrett Keeney, and Charlotte "Cassie" Marshall.
Charlotte was born and reared in New Hanover County where she attended and worked at Wilmington College as the bursar. In 1961 the Swart family moved to Raleigh and Charlotte worked several part-time jobs. In the mid 1970's Charlotte began her career at NC State University working in Speech and Communications, she was office manager of the School of Forest Resources, and office manager of the Computer Graphics Center where many students became extended family members.
Her church home was White Memorial Presbyterian Church. She found joy participating in the eight o'clock Sunday worship services, the Greatest Generation Sunday school class, Wednesday night Fellowship, and working in the Clothing Closet. For many years Charlotte delivered meals every Monday for Meals on Wheels. She was also an active member of the Patchwork Garden Club.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Waltonwood, Rex Hospital, and Transitions Life Care for their care during Charlotte's last months. Also, the family thanks the members and staff of White Memorial for their years of care and love.
A memorial service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift for Charlotte are asked to consider White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020