Charlotte Swart
1936 - 2020
Charlotte Herring Swart

August 23, 1936 - March 17, 2020

Raleigh

Charlotte died on March 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Cornelius, two daughters Carla Keeney (Kris), Richmond, VA, Karen Marshall (Luther "Taz"), Raleigh, NC, five grandchildren Molly Keeney, Jesse Keeney, Gunnar Keeney, Garrett Keeney, and Charlotte "Cassie" Marshall.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church Saturday November 21, 2020 at 2:oo pm. The service will be streamed live beginning at 1:45 pm at the following link, https://online.brushfire.com/wmpc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:45 PM
streamed live
NOV
21
Service
02:00 PM
White Memorial Presbyterian Church
