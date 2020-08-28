Chauncey "Chip" Weinkoop Depew, Jr.
July 28, 1963 - Aug 20, 2020
Raleigh
It is with great sorrow we announce that, Chauncey "Chip" Weinkoop Depew, Jr., 57, was taken from us on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
He was born to parents Annie Cornelia Trammell and Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Sr. on July 28, 1963 in Tucker, GA. He graduated from the School of Engineering at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and worked for over two decades in the field.
Chip was admired for his ability to live in the moment and encouraged everyone to live life to the fullest. He will always be remembered for his brilliant mind, inquisitive spirit, and willingness to lend an ear and give advice.
Chip also recently became a grandfather, which amplified his spirit and lust for life. He was excited to share his many passions with his grandson, just as he had done with his children.
He experienced more in his 57 years than many do in their entire lifetime.
Chip is survived by daughter Sasha Depew, son Chauncey Depew, III, and recent grandson Cillian Gradt.
A digital memorial is located at gatheringus.com
. Details regarding time and location for his celebration of life will be posted here. To access, search Chip Depew in the "find a memorial" search box. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oaks and Spokes.