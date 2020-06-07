Cherry Linda Yount
1948 - 2020
Cherry Linda Yount

December 29, 1948 - April 30, 2020

High Point

Cherry Linda Yount, 71, passed away at Transitions LifeCare with her beloved son, Brad, by her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She is survived by her son, Brad Yount, and his wife, Jean Yount, both of Raleigh. And her treasured grandchildren, Bradley and Alex, also of Raleigh.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603. Condolences may be shared online. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
