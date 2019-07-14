Chester Don Worthington, Jr.



Greenville



Chester Don Worthington, Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 4pm Sunday at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at



Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3:45pm prior to the service.



Born in Pitt County, NC on September 8, 1935, Chester Don was the son of Chester and Lela Fields



Worthington. He graduated from Farmville High School and married the love of his life, Pattie Jean



Crawford two days later. Married for 65 years, they continued their courtship every day. Chester Don



was an agribusiness professional, serving as the President and Chairman of the Board of Worthington



Farms, Inc. Chester Don formed Worthington Farms, Inc. in 1958 to carry on the future of the family farm



which was first established in 1837. The corporation operated Worthington Tobacco Warehouse in



Farmville where Chester Don enjoyed relationships with many other farmers and served as the President



of the Farmville Tobacco Board of Trade. He served as the director of many organizations including the



Pitt Greene Production Credit Association, the North Carolina Tobacco Foundation, the Eastern Carolina



Warehouse Association, the NC Peanut Growers Association, Tobacco Enterprises, and the central board



of Bank of North Carolina prior to its merger with NCNB. He was a member of the North Carolina Society



of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for over 45 years. His family was once selected by the Federal



Land Bank Association as the Pitt County Rural Family of the year. Chester Don also served in the Army



Reserve and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas.



A member of Red Oak Christian Church for over 60 years, he served in many capacities including



being a deacon, Boy Scout Master, and a member of the Christian's Men Fellowship. Chester Don loved



classic cars and was often seen cruising in a vintage convertible. Learning to ride a unicycle in his 40's, hecontinued to ride it daily until he was in his 70's. His greatest joy was his family. He was immensely proud and supportive of his family, attending every sporting event and recital.



Chester Don is survived by his wife Pattie, daughter Donna Williams and husband Tod, son Mike Worthington and wife Sandie, grandchildren Worth Williams and wife Haley, Ellen Williams and fiancé Nolan Klenow, Carson Worthington, and Grant Worthington, and great grandson, Worth Williams, Jr. He is also survived by siblings Kincey Worthington and wife Donna, L.F. Worthington and wife Helen, and Lurae Flake, sister-in-law Clara Faye Whitley, brother-in-law Carl Crawford, Jr. and wife Susan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mary Elizabeth Britt and Sue Smith.



Memorial contributions may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019