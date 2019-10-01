|
Chester Lamonte Hunter
July 30, 1969 - September 27, 2019
Raleigh
Chester Lamonte Hunter, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Jasmine Hunter and Alexandria Hunter, both of Raleigh, NC; Son, Darnell Walker of Holly Springs, NC; Father, Chester Hunter of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Sharon Hunter and Shanelle Hunter, both of Severn, MD; Nephew, Miles Hunter of Raleigh, NC; Uncle, Al Smith (Willie Mae) of Raleigh, NC; Best Friend, Steve Shuler of Raleigh, NC; a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 1, 2019