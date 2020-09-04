David Christopher "Chris" Combs



Raleigh



David Christopher Combs, son of Charles Francis and Deborah Dough Combs, passed away Wednesday morning, September 3rd, after a five-year battle with ALS.



Chris is survived by his loving wife, Gena Fajgenbaum Combs, and their three precious children: Anne Marie, Ava Grace and Christopher Combs, Jr. Chris is also survived by his devoted brother, Charles Ryan, as well as Gena's family: Dr. David M. Fajgenbaum (Suzanne), Lisa Fajgenbaum and Dr. David C. Fajgenbaum (Caitlin).



As a Raleigh native, Chris was a standout baseball player at Broughton High School and NC State University and played professionally for 4 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Following baseball, Chris spent the remainder of his professional career dedicated to helping his alma mater through his work at the Wolfpack Club. Chris was humbled & proud of the athletic endowment established in his name by his friends and being the first to have his jersey (#26) honored by NC State Baseball earlier this spring.



Following Chris' diagnosis in 2016, Chris, Gena and their incredible friends established Team Chris Combs and in just four years, the community came together and raised in excess of $3.5 million. 100% of the proceeds from Team Chris Combs went to support Project ALS, an organization dedicated to funding critical research to find a cure for ALS.



A celebration of Chris' life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Irrevocable Trust for the Benefit of David Christopher Combs and Family RBC Wealth Management, C/O David Christopher Combs Trust, 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite 1208, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to Chris Combs Baseball Endowment, C/O Wolfpack Club, PO Box 37100 Raleigh, NC 27627.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.



