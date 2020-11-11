1/1
Chris E. Moore
Chris E. Moore

May 6, 1964 - November 8, 2020

Raleigh

Chris Moore, 56, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Abingdon, VA and a resident of Raleigh, NC for the past 36 years, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, especially in the mountains. He attended Hope Community Church, in Apex. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Nascar Races and NFL football. He was also an avid collector of case knives. Chris owned C&R Finishing & Wallcoverings, Inc. for the past 19 years and prior to that, he worked at Precision Walls, Inc. for 15 years, where he met many lifelong friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, at 2pm, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19391 Bethel Road, Abingdon, VA 24211. Chris will lie in state on Thursday, November 12, from 4-8pm, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Rd., Garner, NC 27529.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Robin L. Moore, whom he spent every day working with and living life to the fullest with; sons, Joshua Moore and wife, Molly, of Holly Springs, NC and Christopher Moore and wife, Jennie, of Smithfield, NC; grandchildren, Amelia, Tucker, and Nicholas Moore; brother, Randall Moore and wife, Polly; sisters, Cynthia Robbins and husband, Robby and Glenna Dean King and husband, Edward; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Glenn and Elizabeth Arnett Moore.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Lying in State
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
