Dr. Charles Christopher "Chris" Lawley



RALEIGH



Dr. Charles Christopher "Chris" Lawley, 52, of Raleigh, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Charleston, SC to the late Charles Benson Lawley and Frances Bayo Lawley.



Chris attended Gettysburg College where he graduated with a double major of Biology and Economics. At Gettysburg, he was a star tennis player. Chris attended UNC School of Dentistry where he was recognized as a Hinman scholar, graduating in 1994. Next, he attended Georgetown University Hospital Residency program for 4 additional years to earn a specialty in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.



Chris loved spending time at the beloved "Blue House" at Kure Beach with his family and friends where he was a consummate host and gourmet chef and enjoyed camping with his family in their RV. He loved downhill skiing with friends where he joined friends annually out west where his latest adventure involved jumping out of a helicopter for untouched slopes. Chris loved music and would catch a concert when he could. His love for his family was immense and they spent their free time together.



Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home.



Chris is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl Hearn Lawley; children, Ashton Lawley and Alex Lawley both of the home; sister, Heather Lawley of Raleigh; mother-in-law, Marion Hearn of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Meredith Dockery & husband Jason of Raleigh; niece, Annabelle Dockery; nephew, Baylor Dockery; uncles, Alfonse Bayo and Joe Spear both of Delaware; special childhood friends Dr. Simon Russin of Philadelphia, PA and Jay Butler of Atlanta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NAMI Wake County, PO Box 12562, Raleigh, NC 27605.



A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400



www.cswfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019