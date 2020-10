Or Copy this URL to Share

Christian Martin Matzner



August 17, 1974 - October 22, 2020



Knightdale



Christian Martin Matzner, 46, passed away October 22, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Constance L. Matzner.



He leaves behind his father, Victor L. Matzner, a large family and close friends.



There will be a short graveside service on October 29, 2020 at 3:00pm at Wake Crossroads Cemetery, 3329 Forestville Rd, Raleigh NC.



