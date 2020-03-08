|
|
Christian Oglesby Cobb
Sep. 20, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2020
Lynchburg, VA
Christian Oglesby Cobb died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg.
Born on September 20, 1931 in Concord, NC, she was the daughter of Sara Hudgins Oglesby and Judge John Montgomery Oglesby.
She is survived by her children Carter Cobb Paxton and husband, William Winfree Paxton of Lynchburg, VA; Anne Oglesby Cobb Rasmussen and husband, Hans Christian Rasmussen of New Bern, NC; and John Collier Cobb, Jr. and wife, Ana Paralta Cobb of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren William Winfree Paxton, Jr., Christian Montgomery Paxton, Walker Pettyjohn Paxton, John Collier Cobb III, and John Christian Rasmussen.
She graduated from Stratford Hall in Danville, VA and then earned a BA in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After college she was a middle school English teacher in Northern Virginia, Raleigh, and then Goldsboro, NC, where in 1963 she met and married her late husband of 46 years, Jack. An ardent supporter of the arts and culture at the local and state levels, she loved art, music, literature, travel, gardening, and history. An antiques dealer and collector, Girl Scouts leader, Sunday school teacher (St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Goldsboro), volunteer Guardian Ad Litem for CASA, Chairman of the Board (1990) of the Wayne County Museum and Historical Association, a tutor in the Goldsboro public schools, and a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Christian pursued her many community interests with elegance, intellectual curiosity, and a keen sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Collier Cobb, President of Cobb Motor Company of Goldsboro, NC, and sisters, Sara Montgomery Oglesby Milloy and Josephine Carter Oglesby.
Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the Wayne County Museum and Historical Association, 116 N. William St., Goldsboro, NC 27530.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Goldsboro.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020