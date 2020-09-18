1/1
Christine Coppedge
1931 - 2020
Christine Elizabeth Perry Coppedge

June 9, 1931-September 15, 2020

Raleigh

Mrs. Christine Elizabeth Perry Coppedge, age 89 of Raleigh departed this life on September 15, 2020.

She is survived by: her husband, Rev. Luther Coppedge; one sister, Mrs. Shirley Alston of Kernersville, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Raleigh, NC. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-6 PM at William Toney's Funeral Home, 516 S. Poplar Street, Spring Hope.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 18, 2020.
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
William Toney’s Funeral Home
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carolina Biblical Gardens
Funeral services provided by
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-3164
