Christine Elizabeth Perry Coppedge



June 9, 1931-September 15, 2020



Raleigh



Mrs. Christine Elizabeth Perry Coppedge, age 89 of Raleigh departed this life on September 15, 2020.



She is survived by: her husband, Rev. Luther Coppedge; one sister, Mrs. Shirley Alston of Kernersville, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends



Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Raleigh, NC. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-6 PM at William Toney's Funeral Home, 516 S. Poplar Street, Spring Hope.



