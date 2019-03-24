Christine Delores



Dolsen Parks



Durham



Christine Delores Dolsen Parks, 87, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at her home. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Dolsen and Irene Nastale Dolsen and wife of the late Thomas Byron Parks, who passed away in 2013.



Chris and Tom were married for over 50 years. He was an Engineer at Honeywell and she managed a Dental practice in South Lyon, Michigan. She was very active in community theater in Brighton, Michigan (Livingston Players) and won several awards for writing short stories and poetry. She also enjoyed traveling, including a month spent in London. Chris and Tom lived in Lansing, Michigan, Key West, Florida, California, New Hudson, Michigan and Raleigh, North Carolina. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina and spent her final years at the Brookdale of Durham Assisted Living Community.



Chris is survived by her daughter: Susan Clamp; daughter: Linda Watson and husband Bruce; grandchildren: John B. Bowden and Laura Veal; great-granddaughter: Emily Aronson and brother: Thomas Dolsen and wife Ruth. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law: John Clamp, Ph.D.



Private Services were held by the family.