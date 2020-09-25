Christine Dale
September 12, 1931 - September 22, 2020
Garner
Christine Dale, 89, of Garner passed away peacefully Monday, September 22, at Lawndale Manor. The family will receive friends Friday, September 25 from 2:00-3:00 pm with service immediately following at 3:00 pm, at Montlawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Born in Wayne County to the late William Henry and Louise C. Smith, she retired from the N. C. Office of State Personnel.
Mrs. Dale is survived by her daughter Donna Dale Norris (Jimmy), son William R. "Bob" Dale (Amy); granddaughters Angel Norris Parrish (Scott), Anita Norris Myers (Chris), Julie Dale, step-grandson Chad Ingle; great-grandchildren Camden, Caroline, Colby, and Claire; sister Eleanor "Sissy" Pate.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Kenneth M. Dale, and great-granddaughter Sydney Carol Parrish.
Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funerals and Cremation, condolences may be shared at montlawn.com
.