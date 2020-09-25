1/1
Christine Dale
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Dale

September 12, 1931 - September 22, 2020

Garner

Christine Dale, 89, of Garner passed away peacefully Monday, September 22, at Lawndale Manor. The family will receive friends Friday, September 25 from 2:00-3:00 pm with service immediately following at 3:00 pm, at Montlawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Born in Wayne County to the late William Henry and Louise C. Smith, she retired from the N. C. Office of State Personnel.

Mrs. Dale is survived by her daughter Donna Dale Norris (Jimmy), son William R. "Bob" Dale (Amy); granddaughters Angel Norris Parrish (Scott), Anita Norris Myers (Chris), Julie Dale, step-grandson Chad Ingle; great-grandchildren Camden, Caroline, Colby, and Claire; sister Eleanor "Sissy" Pate.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Kenneth M. Dale, and great-granddaughter Sydney Carol Parrish.

Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funerals and Cremation, condolences may be shared at montlawn.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved