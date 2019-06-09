Christine Zachary Gilbert



August 1, 1925 - June 6, 2019



Smithfield



Christine Zachary Gilbert died on June 6th at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC.



Chris was born on August 1, 1925, to Lawrence Pugh and Christine Tatum Zachary in Davie County, NC. She was married to Wiley Lloyd Gilbert for fifty two years. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, LP Zachary, Jr. and a sister, Lillian Z. Brookshire.



Chris was a graduate of Taylorsville High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Woman's College (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro). She completed a year of graduate study at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan to become a Registered Dietitian.



Before moving to Glenaire in Cary, NC, Chris lived in Smithfield, NC for sixty two years. She was involved in the life of her community. Chris taught piano for many years and was loved by her students. She was active in many organizations including Trial and Error Garden Club, Aeolian Music Club, Jr. Woman's Club, and VFW Auxiliary. She also served as neighborhood chairman and troop leader for the Girl Scouts.



Chris was a member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield where she enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher, a choir member, a piano accompanist and a member of the Dorcas Sunday School class.



She is survived by two daughters, Julia Baughman and husband Milt of Columbus, OH; Beth Tarkington and husband Bruce of Cary, NC; a brother Sam Zachary of Winston Salem, NC; three grandchildren, Tom Baughman and wife Yvonne of Paso Robles, CA: Kate Baughman of New York, NY and Ben Tarkington of Snoqualmie, WA; a great granddaughter, Whitney Baughman.



A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 13th at First Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield, NC 27577, or to the .



Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019