Christine Beetham Lange



June 22, 1967 - February 17, 2019



Rolesville



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christine Beetham Lange announce her passing at age 51 after a long battle with lung disease. She passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Transitions LifeCare hospice facility, Sunday, February 17th.



Christine was born June 22, 1967 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Jim and Shirley (Canning) Beetham. Shortly thereafter, Jim and Shirley moved the family to North Carolina.



Growing up in Raleigh, Christine discovered an affinity for swimming and loved to compete in meets across the state. She often said she could hear her father loudly cheering her on even when she was underwater. Christine also enjoyed travel and nature. As a young adult, she drove across the United States, pausing only to camp out under the stars. She loved to stay active and channeled her considerable energy towards achieving a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.



Christine graduated from Saint Mary's before earning two bachelor's degrees in English and Philosophy from East Carolina University. She started her professional career as a certified sign language interpreter; a job she loved because she was able to meet so many wonderful people. Christine was very active in local and state interpreter organizations, holding office and serving in many different roles.



Later in life, Christine felt called to become a special education teacher. She completed a masters degree in education from North Carolina State and became a nationally board certified teacher at Athens Drive High School where she focused on teaching literacy.



Following years of suffering with chronic lung disease, Christine underwent a double lung transplant in February of 2017. After a lengthy period in the hospital, she recovered fully and enjoyed a year of health and well-being. She spent quality time with her family and friends, and advocated on behalf of the lung transplant community. Tragically, complications arose from rejection of the transplanted lungs which ultimately proved to be untreatable.



Christine is survived by her parents, Shirley and Jim, her loving husband Christopher, her son Zachary, her daughter Katie, her sisters Kathy, Patricia, and Melissa, and her nephew Ryan.



Family and friends are encouraged to attend a memorial service celebrating Christine's life at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church, scheduled for 2:00 pm on March 2nd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Transplant Foundation, 1249 Kildaire Farm Road, #323, Cary, NC 27511



Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff that work with the Duke lung transplant program. We met so many of you through the years and you were all outstanding. Thank you to all organ donors and their families for their precious gifts of life.



Courage is rising every morning to face the same challenges that ground you down and left you so tired the day before.