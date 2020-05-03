Mrs.Christine Worsham Patrick age 85



May 28,1934-April 23,2020



Raleigh



Viewing and funeral services will be held Sunday at Smith Temple F.W.B.Church from 12 to 2:30pm with the funeral starting at 2:30pm.Burial will follow at a later date at her family cemetery Branches Cemetery in Winterville Nc. Beside her late husband Rev.Robert Worsham.Funeral Services are being handled by her nephew. B.G.Barrett Funeral Home of Greenville Nc.



