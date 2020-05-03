Christine Patrick Worsham
1934 - 2020
Mrs.Christine Worsham Patrick age 85

May 28,1934-April 23,2020

Raleigh

Viewing and funeral services will be held Sunday at Smith Temple F.W.B.Church from 12 to 2:30pm with the funeral starting at 2:30pm.Burial will follow at a later date at her family cemetery Branches Cemetery in Winterville Nc. Beside her late husband Rev.Robert Worsham.Funeral Services are being handled by her nephew. B.G.Barrett Funeral Home of Greenville Nc.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Viewing
12:00 - 2:30 PM
Smith Temple F.W.B.Church
MAY
3
Funeral
2:30 PM
Smith Temple F.W.B.Church
Burial
Branches Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
B.G. Barrett Funeral Home
402 N Greene St
Greenville, NC 27834
252-320-4178
