Christine Walters
1975 - 2020
Christine Walters
March 3, 1975 - November 19, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Christine Ann Walters, age 45, died unexpectedly at her Durham home on November 19, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1975 to Kenneth and Pat Walters.
Christine was educated in the Durham Public Schools. She graduated from Riverside High School. Christine had an engaging personality and loved to talk to her family and friends. She was a cheery person despite her life's challenges. Christine was a friend to all.
Christine is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Pat Walters; sister, Anne Marie Clifford (Marc); brother, Brian Walters (Shannon) and four nieces and nephews, Colleen, Ryan, Justin and Brandon. Christine was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Walters.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The mass will be LiveStreamed and can be accessed on Hall-Wynne's website beginning Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 810 W. Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701.
The Walters family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
