Christoph Schweitzer
July 11, 1922-October 12, 2019
Chapel Hill
Christoph E. Schweitzer, 97, died on October 12, 2019 at the Carol Woods retirement center. He was born in Berlin, Germany and with the help of friends, Christoph and his mother escaped Nazi Germany in 1941 and made it to the U.S. by way of Cuba. After being drafted and serving a short time in the US Army, the GI Bill enabled him to pursue graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin at Madison where he obtained first a master's degree in Spanish, then one in German. At Madison he met Catherine Ann Plescher who became his wife on September 3, 1949. He continued his studies at Yale University, receiving the Ph.D. degree in German language and literature in 1954. He stayed at Yale until 1959 when he was appointed chair of the German Department at Bryn Mawr College where he remained until 1970 when he accepted the position of chair of the Department of Germanic Languages and Literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After a five-year term he remained in the Department as full professor until his retirement in 1993. He has published one book, many editions, and numerous articles and reviews in the area of 17th to 19th century German and comparative literature.An avid tennis player, Chris loved playing in various tennis groups at the Chapel Hill Tennis Club. He enjoyed going with his family to Topsail Beach every summer, amazing his grandkids by taking jogs on the beach into his mid-90s. At Carol Woods, he enjoyed playing bocce, ping pong and volunteering in the library. Christoph especially appreciated the care provided to him by the nurses and staff at Carol Woods. Chris was an active member of the University Presbyterian Church for 50 years. He was a kind and gentle man who was well liked by all who knew him. In 2008 he was preceded in death by Cathy, his beloved wife of fifty-nine years. He is survived by two sons, Stephen A. (Belinda) and Peter S. (Kristin) Schweitzer, both of Williamsburg, VA, and five grandchildren, Maria, Caroline, Christina, Leah, and Christoph. A memorial service for will be held at Carol Woods on Saturday, November 9th at 10:30 A.M. Memorial donations may be made in Christoph's name to Habitat for Humanity of Orange County (www.orangehabitat.org/donate).
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019