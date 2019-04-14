Christopher Thomas Henry



March 5, 1952 - March 8, 2019



Madison, WI



Chris, beloved son of Howard and Bee Henry, passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2019 from heart disease. Chris graduated from Chapel Hill High (Chapel Hill, NC) and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master of Science in Social Work at University of Wisconsin, Madison. He worked for many years within the NewStart Program at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was a substance abuse counselor. Chris retired in 2017 and continued to reside in Monona, Wisconsin, where he loved to walk along the shores of Lake Monona. Chris was a kind, thoughtful brother and son. He brought cheese curds to the family whenever he came to North Carolina, and he kept us in touch with our Norwegian side by giving us Norwegian rosemaling calendars and news of relatives still in Wisconsin. He provided respite care for his 92 year-old mother for a whole summer. Chris enjoyed sports and was an avid Tar Heels fan (University of North Carolina basketball). He loved the sandy beaches of North Carolina where he vacationed yearly with his brother Steve and family. Chris's final resting place will be in the cemetery in Viroqua, Wisconsin, alongside his parents. Chris will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Kaaren (Scott) Jewell and brothers Steve (Leslie) Henry and Mike Henry of Chapel Hill, NC, his nieces Erin Jewell Butler, Wellington, CO, Lisa Jewell Andrews, Sonora, CA, Maren Henry, Knoxville, TN, Michaela Henry, Chapel Hill, NC, Stephanie Craig, Daly City, CA, and his nephews Jon Henry and Matthew Henry of Chapel Hill, NC.



Condolences can be made on www.gundersonfh.com



Memorials can be made in Chris's name to the . Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary