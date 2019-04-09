Christopher Lea Coats



April 6, 1987 – April 3, 2019



Apex



Christopher Lea Coats, 31 of Apex passed away April 3, 2019. A native of Wake Co. he was the son of the late Ronnie Coats and Linda Coats. Chris graduated from Campbell University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and had been working in Human Resources for the last eight years.



Chris is survived by his loving wife Laura Jean Coats and their beloved dogs Clarence, Landon and Scarlett; mother, Linda Sally Coats; brother, Burt Coats and wife Sara, along with nephew and niece, Hayes and Austin.



Chris was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Coats.



Chris enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with his wife and dogs, motorcycles, hiking, breweries and tattoos. He was always the life of the party and had no filter.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday April 11, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.