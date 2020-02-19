|
Christopher Michael Lane
May 18, 1964 - February 11, 2020
Cary
Christopher Michael Lane, 55, of Cary, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020.
Chris was born on May 18, 1964 in Anchorage, Alaska, while his father was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base. He was the son of John Heyward Lane Jr. and Caroline Warlick Lane. He was a 1982 graduate of Athens Drive High School and a 1986 graduate of the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
His successful career started when he was recruited, while still in college, by Wachovia Bank for their management program. He spent the next 30 years working in the financial service industry, settling at Morgan Stanley in Cary for the last five years. In true Chris fashion, his prospects became his clients and ultimately, became some of his best friends. He took pride in helping his clients attain their financial goals, taking particular pride in helping senior citizens navigate their retirement years. His professionalism was infectious and a hallmark of his personality, garnering the utmost respect from his colleagues.
Chris met Patty through a mutual friend. After dating and an engagement, Chris and Patty married in a beautiful ceremony in September 2018 in Virginia, surrounded by family and friends. Anyone who spent time with Chris knew immediately that Patty was absolutely the love of his life. Chris lit up each and every time he spoke of his wife and their love. Together they lived life to the fullest, enjoying adventures both near and far, hand in hand. Chris' love for Patty was so evident in his thoughtfulness and adoration for her each and every day.
Chris had more drive and energy than the average individual. He was always open to an adventure, whether it was a basketball game, tennis match, helping his many friends, traveling and exploring new places or visiting some of his treasured local spots for his favorite foods. He made friends wherever he went and was always ready to discuss the latest sporting event results no matter the season or team. He was a lifelong and passionate NC State fan. Chris made an instant and lasting impression. He believed everyone deserved the same respect no matter their station in life. To be in his presence made you feel genuinely cared for and special. He truly lived his life by the motto 'Carpe Diem', seize the day! He wanted this for himself, his children and all he encouraged and loved.
Chris was passionate about his faith in God, his St. Francis United Methodist Church family and the ministries he joyously served there. His beloved mother passed her love for people, giving, faith and SFUMC onto Chris while raising him which carried onto him while he devoted the last few years of his life as her caregiver while she battles Alzheimer's. He had quite a passion for sports; watching, attending games, coaching and still playing. He was an active member of the Apex Ladder Tennis League and the Cary 35 & Older Basketball League.
He is survived by his wife, Patrica; mother, Carolyn; children, Adam Christopher and Kevin Spencer; step-son, Tyler Blake Toombs; and his beloved rescue dog, Balto.
In addition, he is survived by his brothers, John Lane III (Mindy) and Greg Lane (Jamie); cousins, Lou Foley and Carlton Howard; and many nieces, nephews and friends that loved him as part of their own family.
A memorial celebration of Chris' life will be held at Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Road, Cary, NC 27518 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Memorials in his honor may be made to Saint Francis United Methodist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020