Cindy Moore Byrum



Fredericksburg, VA



Cindy Moore Byrum, a long-time resident of the Fredericksburg, VA area, passed on to eternal life Wednesday the 27th of February. Born in 1946 in Raleigh, NC, Cindy received a Bachelor of Science from Christopher Newport University and a Masters degree in Education from Old Dominion University. Cindy taught Special Education at James Monroe High School and retired after 21 years. Cindy loved playing cards, antiquing, cooking for others, traveling, and reading. She always had a zest for life. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ray and Lucielle M. Moore of Raleigh. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, John and her three children, Mendy, Molly (Kenny), and Thomas (Jennifer), nine grandchildren, a great-grandchild, niece, nephews, and extended family. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and former students. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 2:00PM at Hillcrest United Methodist Church of Fredericksburg, VA.