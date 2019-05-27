Cynthia "Cindy" Lucille Sparrow Collett



Raleigh



Cynthia "Cindy" Lucille Sparrow Collett - mother, daughter, sister and friend - passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home in Raleigh, NC. She was born July 1, 1974 in Jacksonville, NC.



Cindy is survived by her beloved 8 year old son, Brock Hamilton Collett of Raleigh, NC, her former husband and friend, Blair Willis Collett of Raleigh NC; her father, Isaac "Bud" Jay Sparrow III of Wilmington, NC; her mother, Jane Brown Galligan of Hubert, NC; her sister, Dr. Katherine Shields Sparrow-Wilkins of Union, SC; her brother-in-law, James Edward Wilkins II of Union, SC; her nephews, Parks Patrick Isaac Sparrow, Robert James Wilkins and Alex Jackson Wilkins of Union, SC, and her beloved chihuahua, Piper Biscotti of her home.



Cindy grew up in Jacksonville and Wilmington, NC and was a 1992 graduate of John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington. An intelligent and ambitious young lady, she went on to attend and graduate from N.C. State University with triple Bachelors in Biology, Biochemistry and Chemistry. She then continued her education by attending Duke University and receiving a Master's Degree in Clinical Research. Cindy was an accomplished researcher and found great reward with her studies and time as a student. Cindy went on to work in the field of Clinical Research where she worked on managing large scale clinical trials.



After college Cindy was an avid triathlete taking much pride in her health and fitness, later she loved swimming, gardening and time at the beach. She was a former member of Raleigh Junior League and dedicated a large portion of her free time working with this philanthropic organization. After having her son, Cindy was a full time mom and was very involved in Brock's school activities and participated in his swim league. Cindy was very much loved and will be dearly missed.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Scotland Neck, NC. For those able to attend her service and to honor her in the way she would appreciate and love, we kindly ask everyone to wear a pink item.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a philanthropic organization of your choice.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC; www.brownwynneraleigh.com Published in The News & Observer on May 27, 2019