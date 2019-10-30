|
|
Claire Evelyn "Bunny" Cudak
Oxford, NC
Mrs. Claire Evelyn "Bunny" Webber Cudak, daughter of the late Dave Webber and Claire Webber, was born October 20, 1951 in Long Island, New York. She graduated from Adelphi University with a BA in Chemistry. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ, and while a member of several churches throughout her life, ended as a dedicated member of Raleigh First Assembly. Over the course of her life, she served faithfully as a wife, mother, grandmother, choir member, elder team member, and was actively involved in outreach ministries.
She was united in holy matrimony to Gary Charles Cudak in June 16 of 1973. This union was blessed with one child.
Claire had a successful career as a QC Manager at Bristol Myers-Squibb. She spent her free time in outreach ministries such as Royal Family Kids Camp and as director of The Sonshine Kids Puppet team and many others. As a result of her generous spirit and her pleasant and witty personality, she was loved by many. She quietly departed this life Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Oxford, North Carolina.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband; son: Gary David Cudak; daughter-in-law: Heather Cudak; three grandchildren: Caleb, Gavin and Leah; brothers: Stephen (Jenell) Webber, of York, PA and David (Carlene) Webber, of Westfield, MA; as well as a host of devoted extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1st from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm at Raleigh First Assembly, with services to begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RFA - Missions at 2660 Yonkers Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019