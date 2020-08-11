1/1
Claire Stone
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Louise (Gingell) Stone

June 11, 1965 - August 4,2020

Chapel Hill

Claire Louise (Gingell) Stone passed away on Aug 4th at her home in Chapel Hill.

Claire was born on June 11th, 1965 in Shoreham, Kent, England, to Michael Gingell and Ann (Stray) Gingell and soon moved to Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire. She attended High Wych Church of England Primary School and Leventhorpe Secondary School.

In 1979, Claire moved to the United States with her family. She attended West Millbrook Junior High School and William G. Enloe Senior High School in Raleigh NC. She then attended the University of North Carolina and received a B.A. in English in 1987 and an M.A. in Comparative Literature in 1994.

After university, Claire spent a year living and working in London and Dublin before returning to live and work in the US where she was naturalized in 1987.

Claire met Donald Stone in 1991 and was married in 1994. She worked on publications at UNC for many years until she had two children, Ian (2002) and Laura (2004). She was a strong, loving, and hard-working mother. She became a superb genealogist leaving long, detailed, and well-documented family records. She loved literature, dance, and theater. She was a constant reader with wide interests.

Claire was predeceased by her father Michael. She is survived by her husband Don, son Ian, daughter Laura, mother Ann Gingell of Raleigh NC, and brother David of Berkeley CA.

Claire was treasured by family and many friends in life and will be deeply missed.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family.

www.walkersfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved