Claire Louise (Gingell) StoneJune 11, 1965 - August 4,2020Chapel HillClaire Louise (Gingell) Stone passed away on Aug 4th at her home in Chapel Hill.Claire was born on June 11th, 1965 in Shoreham, Kent, England, to Michael Gingell and Ann (Stray) Gingell and soon moved to Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire. She attended High Wych Church of England Primary School and Leventhorpe Secondary School.In 1979, Claire moved to the United States with her family. She attended West Millbrook Junior High School and William G. Enloe Senior High School in Raleigh NC. She then attended the University of North Carolina and received a B.A. in English in 1987 and an M.A. in Comparative Literature in 1994.After university, Claire spent a year living and working in London and Dublin before returning to live and work in the US where she was naturalized in 1987.Claire met Donald Stone in 1991 and was married in 1994. She worked on publications at UNC for many years until she had two children, Ian (2002) and Laura (2004). She was a strong, loving, and hard-working mother. She became a superb genealogist leaving long, detailed, and well-documented family records. She loved literature, dance, and theater. She was a constant reader with wide interests.Claire was predeceased by her father Michael. She is survived by her husband Don, son Ian, daughter Laura, mother Ann Gingell of Raleigh NC, and brother David of Berkeley CA.Claire was treasured by family and many friends in life and will be deeply missed.Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family.