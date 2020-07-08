Clara Brauer Deyton
Fuquay-Varina
Clara Brauer Deyton, 89, died peacefully on July 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 14, 2020 at St Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 114 Poplar Mt Rd, Norlina, NC 27563, officiating the service Rev. Steve Gordon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Ernest Brauer and Mary Bender Brauer and her loving husband of 62 years, John Wesley Deyton Jr.
Clara is survived by her two sons; John W. Deyton III and his wife, Jennifer, of Little Switzerland NC and Dave Deyton and his wife, Kim, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, her brother, Julius P. Brauer and his wife, Diane, of Washington NC. Grandchildren; Heather, Jonathan, and Wesley. Great-grandchildren; Zoe, Zander, Lydia, and Isabel.
Clara was born on March 6, 1931 in Ridgeway, North Carolina in Warren County. She graduated from Norlina High School in 1948, valedictorian of her class. She attended UNC Greensboro Women's college and graduated from Medical College of Virginia in 1953 with a BS in Nursing. She worked at NC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill where she met John and they married in 1955. She worked as an instructor with the UNC School of Nursing faculty while John completed medical school, once he finished, she became a dedicated military wife throughout all his military assignments.
Clara and John were founding members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Jacksonville NC, where she served tirelessly on the altar committee. She was very active with the Officers Wives club during John's military career and served many years as a volunteer at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.
Clara will be remembered for her love of her Savior, Jesus Christ, her devotion and love for her family, and her genteel attributes. Clara and John enjoyed traveling, and their many years vacationing at Alpine Village in Burnsville, NC.
We wish to extend our gratitude to our church family at Piney Grove Baptist Church and her "Halleluiah" Sunday School class for their love and support. We also want to express our appreciation for the loving care the Windsor Point family. A special thank you for her private care giver Angel McCloud.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the Food Bank Of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604. https://secure.foodbankcenc.org
Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com