Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Kinston, NC
Clara Fenner


1925 - 2019
Clara Fenner Obituary
Clara Fenner Manning

November 6, 1925 - November 26, 2019

Kinston, NC

Clara Ferebee Fenner Manning, 94, of Kinston, NC, recently of Hendersonville, NC, died on Nov. 26, 2019.

She was the daughter of John Housan Fenner and Elizabeth Heyward Fenner of Rocky Mount, NC, and Halifax, NC, and the wife of Herbert L. Manning for 63 years until his death in 2016. She worked with the Social Security Administration and was known for her gentleness, sharp attention to detail, kindness, and deep faith.

Survivors include her son, Herbert L. Manning, Jr. (Paige) of Wellesley, MA; daughter, Molly Manning Garnett (David) of Etowah, NC; grandchildren Margot Manning and Drew Manning of Wellesley, MA; Nathan Garnett (Jennifer) of Mills River, NC; and Sam Garnett (Kelly) of New Orleans, LA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Kinston, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 26, 2019
