Clara Ramsey Bennett



Greensboro



Mrs. Clara Ramsey Bennett. 85, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.



A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, where she was a member, with Rev. Alan Sherouse officiating.



Clara was born on June 21, 1933 in Marshall, NC, daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Janie McFadyen Ramsey. She attended the Marshall School and graduated from Woman's College (UNC-G). She was a teacher for many years in Greensboro before staying home to be a homemaker, raising her boys before going back to work for the Internal Revenue Service.



As a member of First Baptist Church, she served in the Nursery, as a member of the Choir, and as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Bennett also served on the PTA , secretary of the Wesley Long Hospital Axillary and was a member of the Junior Women's Club.



She enjoyed playing bridge, and was an avid basketball and football fan, especially Wake Forest, N.C. State, or any team for which her sons or grandchildren played. She loved summers at Guilford Hills Swimming Pool with family and friends, beach trips and family vacations to Ocean Isle Beach, baking, making candy at Christmas and making other People happy. She adored her grandchildren.



Survivors include three sons, Jay Bennett (Diane) of Raleigh, Jeff Bennett, and Davis Bennett (Susan) both of Greensboro; grandchildren, William, George, Emily and Elliott Bennett.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Horace Bennett in 2006 and two brothers, John "Dick" Ramsey and Bill Ramsey as well as several cousins who she adored.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Atrium of the church.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. Greensboro, NC 27401 or , 7029 Albert Pick Road,



Greensboro, NC 27409.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staffs at Wellspring Retirement Community and Cone Hospital I.C.U for the loving care they showed Clara.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staffs at Wellspring Retirement Community and Cone Hospital I.C.U for the loving care they showed Clara.