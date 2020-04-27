Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Phil" Bain


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Phil" Bain Obituary
Clarence Phillip Bain

1968-2020

Youngsville

Clarence Phillip "Phil" Bain, of Youngsville, NC, a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and friend to many, passed away on April 23, 2020.

Phil packed much life and love into his 52 years on this earth. Over this past year, he courageously battled what would become an incurable cancer. He did so with strength, dignity, and bravery.

Phil was born in 1968 to Roger and Betty Bain of Lillington, NC. In 1990, Phil earned his B.A. in Biology from UNC-Wilmington and then dedicated 28 years to Revlon in Oxford, NC. Phil was a loving husband to his wife of 23 years and together they raised two children.

Family always came first, however hunting and fishing were a close second. Phil was happiest in the outdoors, hunting or fishing with close friends by his side. In 1994, he and a few others founded the Vance Granville Bassmasters club where he made many of his lifelong friends. He also was an active member of the Down East Beagle Club since 2013.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Roger Bain; and his grandparents, Edwin and Cleo Bain and Clarence and Ruby Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Bain; daughter, Amanda Mills; son, Noah Bain; mother, Betty Bain; and brother, Mike Bain and his wife, Sonya.

Donations made in lieu of flowers can be made to Vance Granville Bassmasters of Henderson, NC, in Phil's honor.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -