Clarence Barbour
1939 - 2020
Clarence Arthur Barbour

October 19, 1939 - August 4, 2020

Kenly

Clarence Arthur Barbour, 80, of Kenly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 4, 2020. He was born one of nine children to the late Effie Austin and John Vernon Barbour of Clayton. Clarence was also preceded in death by a daughter and two brothers. He was a lifelong Christian and a dedicated member and Sunday School Teacher at Branch Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church.

At sixteen, Clarence married his sweetheart Barbara Brady. They were married for 64 years at the time of his Heavenly homegoing. Also surviving are their three sons, Douglas and wife Ann, David and wife Connie, and Donald, as well as 6 grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a menagerie of animals that he cared for faithfully. He will be missed unendingly.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, at 10:00 am in the Branch Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of the church immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Branch Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 7438 NC 96 North, Selma, NC 27576.

Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Branch Chapel Church Cemetery
