Clarence Bernard "Bernie" Capps, Jr.



June 1, 1945 - February 10, 2019



Rocky Mount



Clarence Bernard "Bernie" Capps, Jr., 73, of Rocky Mount died peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019 at UNC Medical Center. Born in Nash County, NC on June 1, 1945, he was the son of the late Clarence B. Capps, Sr. and Annie Powell Capps. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Capps Jackson.



Bernie leaves to cherish his memory his brother-in-law, Paul A. Jackson of Whiteville, NC; niece, Stephanie Jackson Bagwell and husband, Andy of Cary, NC and their children, Abigail & Stewart Bagwell; nephew, Jason P. Jackson and wife, Christy of Morrisville, NC and their children, Hailey & Alexis Jackson; and numerous relatives from the Capps and Powell family trees.



A longtime athletic trainer for Rocky Mount High School, Capps was an advocate for all things Gryphon. Affectionately known as "Bumble Bee," Bernie was a 1963 graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High who began honing his craft as a student manager for the late Coach Dudley Whitley at R.M. Wilson Junior High in 1958. He received a B.S. from Atlantic Christian in 1968 and began his teaching career in elementary physical education in Key West, Fl. However, Rocky Mount was always home and he returned in 1972 as an athletic trainer for Rocky Mount City Schools where he also taught driver's education and physical education.



Capps held his position as trainer at Rocky Mount High for 42 years, retiring at the age of 66, in 2011, and spent time afterwards helping in various capacities at Rocky Mount Academy. In his time care-taking for RMHS athletics, he played a role in 11 state championships. A charter member of the N.C. Athletic Trainers Association, who was inducted into the NCATA Hall of Fame in 2003. He was also honored by the association with a 25 year service award and lifetime membership. In 2006 he received the Dedicated Service Award at the SEAM Night of Champions. Other honors include induction into the George Whitfield Baseball Clinic Hall of Fame and the Unsung Hero Award from the N.C. Athletic Association for Region 3 in 1998.



Certainly a fixture at all games and practices, Capps was far more than an athletic trainer and instructor -- he was a consummate networker for those privileged to be one of his friends, students, or colleagues. Arranging doctor's appointments, connecting people, and calling in scores -- sometimes the seemingly impossible just needed a little help from Bernie. For years, his unassuming home was a gathering place for coaches, former coaches, players, and lovers of Rocky Mount athletics. The playing field was leveled and true lovers of the game came together to discuss the finer points, watch highlights, solve world problems, and become lifelong friends. It was here at Bernie's that coaches, players, teachers, and lovers of the game gathered for decades to become not just acquaintances, but family. With his Sun Drops and Blow Pops, Bernie was truly a friend to all.



A Celebration of Bernie's Life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. The Family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given at www.trianglecf.org (select Gryphon Fund) or you can mail a check payable to The Triangle Community Foundation (memo: The Gryphon Fund) 324 Blackwell St., Suite 1220, Durham, NC 27701.



