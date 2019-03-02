Clarence Edward Prince



Holly Springs



Clarence Edward Prince, age 81, went home to be with his Lord on March 1, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Clarence was born on January 2, 1938 in Wake County. He lived in the Wake and Harnett County area all of his life. He married Linda Kay Weathers on March 1, 1959. After studying accounting at Hardbarger Business College, Clarence worked for Trailways Bus Company and Pine State Creamery for a few years before returning home to the farm. He continued to farm for many years until he retired in 2004. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years he enjoyed his grandchildren, and he loved working with the children in the church nursery and spoiling them with Smarties candy. Clarence and Linda were hoping to make it to their 60th wedding anniversary, and God graciously allowed him to make it to that very day!



Clarence is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Prince; sons, Jeffrey Prince and Joey Prince and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Heather Hagar and husband, Ryan, Adam Prince, and Daniel Prince; brother, Bernice Prince and wife, Phyllis; sisters, Joyce Post and Donna Prince; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Prince.



Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Alene Prince, and his brother, Linwood Prince.



The family will gather at the home of Joey and Wendy Prince, 75 Weathers Road, Holly Springs. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 10481 NC Hwy 42, Holly Springs, NC. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service, and a fellowship time with the family will be held immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. There will be no graveside service.



We would like to thank our family and friends for all the love, support and prayers you have offered during this time. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Duke Cancer Center Cary, WakeMed Cary and Transitions LifeCare Raleigh for providing such warm and loving care. Special thanks to Angie at Duke Cancer Center and Calli at WakeMed Cary for the love and care they provided.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 in memory of Clarence.



Condolences may be made to the family at thomasfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019