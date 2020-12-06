1/1
Clarence Fritz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Fritz
March 13, 1950 - December 4, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Clarence A. Fritz, known as "Fritz," was a patient and kind soul. He was never boastful, arrogant or rude. He rejoiced in The Truth and was always seeking it. (1Cor 13:4). Fritz was full of love for every person he ever met and his witty sense of humor made life fun for all.
Fritz bravely endured the ravages of cerebral small vessel disease for years with the loving support of his family, friends, health care professionals and his constant faith in the creative and loving force we call God. He will be remembered by his faith families at Pleasant Grove, Asbury, Alderstate and Trinity United Methodist Churches. We all hope he will find golf, tennis and bands to play drums with in heaven.
Growing up in Pennsylvania, Fritz became a graduate of the Milton Hershey School and Juniata College. After moving to Florida, he continued his education at FAU, completing a total of five degrees so he could teach high school English and middle school Math. Fritz completed his career with almost 30 years at IBM. During that time, he was fulfilled through numerous volunteering endeavors.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julie Baldridge of Raleigh, and his sons Brian of Chapel Hill and Robbie of Greensboro. He is also survived by his brother, Al Vehar, and family of the Atlanta area. Al nicknamed him "Stretch" due to his tall stature and big heart.
In lieu of flowers, his family invites all to perform random acts of kindness in Fritz's memory. An online celebration of his life will be shared by his birthday on March 13th.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved