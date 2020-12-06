Clarence Fritz

March 13, 1950 - December 4, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Clarence A. Fritz, known as "Fritz," was a patient and kind soul. He was never boastful, arrogant or rude. He rejoiced in The Truth and was always seeking it. (1Cor 13:4). Fritz was full of love for every person he ever met and his witty sense of humor made life fun for all.

Fritz bravely endured the ravages of cerebral small vessel disease for years with the loving support of his family, friends, health care professionals and his constant faith in the creative and loving force we call God. He will be remembered by his faith families at Pleasant Grove, Asbury, Alderstate and Trinity United Methodist Churches. We all hope he will find golf, tennis and bands to play drums with in heaven.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Fritz became a graduate of the Milton Hershey School and Juniata College. After moving to Florida, he continued his education at FAU, completing a total of five degrees so he could teach high school English and middle school Math. Fritz completed his career with almost 30 years at IBM. During that time, he was fulfilled through numerous volunteering endeavors.

Fritz is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julie Baldridge of Raleigh, and his sons Brian of Chapel Hill and Robbie of Greensboro. He is also survived by his brother, Al Vehar, and family of the Atlanta area. Al nicknamed him "Stretch" due to his tall stature and big heart.

In lieu of flowers, his family invites all to perform random acts of kindness in Fritz's memory. An online celebration of his life will be shared by his birthday on March 13th.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store