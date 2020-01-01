|
Clarence P. Holder, Jr.
June 9, 1942 - December 29, 2019
Garner
Clarence Holder, 77, of Wake County, died Sunday, December 29 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence "Poe" and Hazel Gillis Holder.
He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Holder Bartley and husband Steve; daughter, Amanda Paige Wroughton and husband Phillip of Willow Spring, NC; daughter, Emily Holder Sauls and husband Cliff of Garner, NC; son, Daniel Isaac Holder and wife Marleen of Smithfield, NC; grandchildren, Tanner Wroughton, Jack Wroughton, Livie Holder, and Kris Sauls; and dear family friends, Randy Fuquay and wife Robyn, and their daughter, Allie. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He will be fondly remembered as the founding owner and operator of Huckleberry's Friends Child Care Center in Garner where he remained active in its day to day operations from its inception in 1987 until his death.
Services will be held Thursday, January 2nd at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner with Visitation from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. and Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bagwell Cemetery Association.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020