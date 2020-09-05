1/
Clarence "Cp" Jones
1931 - 2020
Clarence "CP" Jones

1931-2020

Knightdale

Clarence "CP" Jones, 89 of Knightdale peacefully passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Wake County October 22, 1931 to the late Maggie Puryear and Robert Lee Jones. CP enjoyed fishing, working, and being with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Dr. Wanda Jones Cecil. Survivors include his wife of 69 years Libby Bridges Jones of the residence, three sons, Clarence Jones, Jr. of Knightdale, Wesley Jones and wife Robin of Knightdale, and Doug Jones and wife Erin of Knightdale, Nine grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00AM Saturday at Wake Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 Friday evening at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest.Bright Funeral Home of Wake Forest is serving the Jones family

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 5, 2020.
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan Drake
