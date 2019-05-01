Clarence Poole



Raleigh



Clarence Poole passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born and raised in Raleigh and lived here all his life except for his service in the US Airforce during World War II. Clarence, along with his father and brother, owned and operated Poole Plumbing Company in Raleigh until 1993. He was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge in Raleigh and a member of the Shriners.



Clarence is preceded in death by his mother and father, Marvin and Florence Poole, his wife, Catherine Caviness, his sister, Dorothy Orrell, his brother, James A. Poole and his long time lady friend, Lola Horton.



Survivors include his sisters Betty Lou Odham and Ann Poole and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation with the family is scheduled for 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.



A graveside service will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 at 2PM at Montlawn Cemetery, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to of North Carolina at 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Cary, NC 27513. Please include a note that your donation is being made to honor the life of Clarence.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019