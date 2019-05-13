Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Colerain, NC
Clarence Wood Beasley Obituary
Clarence Wood Beasley

February 9, 1930 - May 11, 2019

Colerain

Clarence Wood Beasley, 89, of 2702 Hwy 45 North, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Beasley was born in Edgecombe County on February 9, 1930, and was the son of the late Clarence Wood Beasley and Lucile Williams Beasley. Educated at St. Christopher's in Richmond, VA, Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, VA, and Wake Forest University, he was the retired president of Beasley Farms and served for many years on the Board of Directors of Planters Bank, later Centura Bank. Most important in his life was his love of family, farming, the water and boats, and in later years chasing the elusive Speckled Trout.

He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Windsor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Moore Beasley.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Blair Robinson Beasley; sons, Wood Beasley, III and wife, Laura; and Horace Palmer Beasley; and four grandsons, Clarence Wood Beasley, IV and wife, Emily, Fletcher Matheson Beasley and wife, Sydney, Andrew Jackson Beasley, and Henderson McDade Beasley.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14th, at 11:00 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery in Colerain, and will be conducted by The Reverend Bonnie Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Vidant Home Health & Hospice, Ahoskie, NC, the Athletic Department of Wake Forest University, or to the .

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Edenton, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on May 13, 2019
