Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shingleton Funeral Home
2413 Nash Street Northwest
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 243-3148
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Boykin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Duela Creech Boykin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarice Duela Creech Boykin Obituary
Clarice Duela Creech Boykin

August 17, 1924 - May 4, 2019

Bailey

Clarice Duela Creech Boykin, age 94, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Shingleton Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Wells officiating.

Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thelbert Daniel Boykin, Sr., grandson, Autry Lamm and brothers, Don and Steve Creech.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lisa Boykin Ferrell (Dale) of Bailey; sons, Mark David Boykin (Barbara) of Bailey, Thelbert Daniel Boykin, Jr.(Susan) of Bailey, Donnie Thomas Boykin (Karen) of Buckhorn; sister-in-law, Lois Creech; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be directed to www.shingletonfh.com .
Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now