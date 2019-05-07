|
Clarice Duela Creech Boykin
August 17, 1924 - May 4, 2019
Bailey
Clarice Duela Creech Boykin, age 94, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Shingleton Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Wells officiating.
Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thelbert Daniel Boykin, Sr., grandson, Autry Lamm and brothers, Don and Steve Creech.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lisa Boykin Ferrell (Dale) of Bailey; sons, Mark David Boykin (Barbara) of Bailey, Thelbert Daniel Boykin, Jr.(Susan) of Bailey, Donnie Thomas Boykin (Karen) of Buckhorn; sister-in-law, Lois Creech; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019