1/1
Clarice Jean Simmons Burgess
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice Jean Simmons Burgess
December 5, 1936 - December 2, 2020
Holly Springs, North Carolina - Clarice Jean Simmons Burgess, 83, of Holly Springs, NC, passed away on December 2, 2020.
Jean, as she was known, was born in Cordova, NC on December 5, 1936, the second of six children, to Taft and Cladie Simmons. She graduated from Rockingham High School in 1955. On July 20, 1957, she married Calvin D. Burgess, and they were together for 43 years until his death in 2001.
Her working career spanned over 30 years as an administrative assistant for WHVN Radio, and for Phillippi & Kwon Family Dentistry.
Jean's interests included cross-stitch, music, piano, and devoted service to the church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and passionately studied the Bible throughout her life. Her Christ-like manner and sweet demeanor made a profound impact on her family, friends, co-workers, and acquaintances. She was loved by many, and in the words of her neighbors "A beautiful soul is never forgotten".
She is survived by her children, Doug and his wife Traci, Joy and her husband Alan, and Chris and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Lauren and her husband Wesley, Michael, Mackenzie, Megan, and Noah; sister Margie Simmons Parker, and brothers Jerry Simmons, and Jim Simmons. She was preceded in death by brothers Stanford Simmons and Lloyd Simmons. She was affectionately known as 'Aunt Jean' by her 25 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday December 8, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, in Mint Hill NC. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NC Baptist Children's Homes, or to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
7045454864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved