Clarice Jean Simmons Burgess
December 5, 1936 - December 2, 2020
Holly Springs, North Carolina - Clarice Jean Simmons Burgess, 83, of Holly Springs, NC, passed away on December 2, 2020.
Jean, as she was known, was born in Cordova, NC on December 5, 1936, the second of six children, to Taft and Cladie Simmons. She graduated from Rockingham High School in 1955. On July 20, 1957, she married Calvin D. Burgess, and they were together for 43 years until his death in 2001.
Her working career spanned over 30 years as an administrative assistant for WHVN Radio, and for Phillippi & Kwon Family Dentistry.
Jean's interests included cross-stitch, music, piano, and devoted service to the church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and passionately studied the Bible throughout her life. Her Christ-like manner and sweet demeanor made a profound impact on her family, friends, co-workers, and acquaintances. She was loved by many, and in the words of her neighbors "A beautiful soul is never forgotten".
She is survived by her children, Doug and his wife Traci, Joy and her husband Alan, and Chris and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Lauren and her husband Wesley, Michael, Mackenzie, Megan, and Noah; sister Margie Simmons Parker, and brothers Jerry Simmons, and Jim Simmons. She was preceded in death by brothers Stanford Simmons and Lloyd Simmons. She was affectionately known as 'Aunt Jean' by her 25 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday December 8, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, in Mint Hill NC. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NC Baptist Children's Homes, or to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
.