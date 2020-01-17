Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mom's house
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Lawrence


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarice Lawrence Obituary
Clarice Boykin Lawrence

November 5, 1929 - January 14, 2020

Wendell

Clarice Boykin Lawrence was born November 5, 1929, the year of the Great Depression, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones on January 14, 2020.

She was the daughter of Coley and Gertie Earp Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, father of their children, Buck Boykin and second husband, Bobby Lawrence, two sisters, Cleo Byrd and Shirley Smith, brother, Elbert Watkins and a great grandson, Christian Pearce.

She grew up on a farm and studied hard work, honesty, and kindness. Her family and friends were the center of her life. She was a very independent woman. She gave herself to her children. They are what they are today because of her strength, love, and wisdom. Her passions were the adventures to yard sales and Goodwill for those hidden treasures waiting to be found. She retired from Square D with 21 years of service.

She leaves behind her son, Robert Boykin (Bonnie), daughtes, Linda Lawrence, Kay Talley (George), and Bonnie Clark (Jimmie), 1 granddaughter, 6 grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and numerous beloved nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1101 Blair Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Funeral service, 2pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Greenmount Cemetery in Wendell, NC. The family will also receive friends on Friday from 4-8pm at Mom's house.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -