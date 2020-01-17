|
|
Clarice Boykin Lawrence
November 5, 1929 - January 14, 2020
Wendell
Clarice Boykin Lawrence was born November 5, 1929, the year of the Great Depression, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones on January 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of Coley and Gertie Earp Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, father of their children, Buck Boykin and second husband, Bobby Lawrence, two sisters, Cleo Byrd and Shirley Smith, brother, Elbert Watkins and a great grandson, Christian Pearce.
She grew up on a farm and studied hard work, honesty, and kindness. Her family and friends were the center of her life. She was a very independent woman. She gave herself to her children. They are what they are today because of her strength, love, and wisdom. Her passions were the adventures to yard sales and Goodwill for those hidden treasures waiting to be found. She retired from Square D with 21 years of service.
She leaves behind her son, Robert Boykin (Bonnie), daughtes, Linda Lawrence, Kay Talley (George), and Bonnie Clark (Jimmie), 1 granddaughter, 6 grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and numerous beloved nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1101 Blair Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Funeral service, 2pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Greenmount Cemetery in Wendell, NC. The family will also receive friends on Friday from 4-8pm at Mom's house.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020