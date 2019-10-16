|
|
Clarice Mills
Wilson Jones
Raleigh
Clarice Mills Wilson Jones, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, October 14, 2019. Born on April 21, 1925 in Wake County, NC: she was one of fourteen children of the late Hugh Edward Mills and Mary Pendergraft Mills and wife of the late William Archie Wilson and the late Henry Daniel Jones.
Clarice loved her family and always put them first. She was a long-time member of Longview Baptist Church, enjoyed reading, playing Bingo and Cards, crocheting and being active in her Senior Clubs.
She is survived by her sons: Donald Archie Wilson and Linda Bergmann, of Garden City, SC and William Timothy Wilson and wife Lisa, of Raleigh; daughters: Diane Wilson Williams (the late P.T.), of Garner and Vicky Wilson Etheridge (the late Frank), of Raleigh; step-daughter: Carolyn Jones Peebles (the late Robert), of Raleigh; grandchildren: Kevin and Jamie Williams, Brian and Meredith Williams, Jason Wilson, Joel and Dani Etheridge, Amy Etheridge, Seth Wilson and Bryson Wilson; great-grandchildren: Lakin and Lainey Williams and Tessa and Brenna Wilson; and by her sisters and their families: Joyce Mills Sledd, Judy Mills Puryear and Shelby Mills Peterson.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17th from 12-1 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue), with Funeral Services to begin at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Longview Baptist Church - Building Fund - 2308 N. New Hope Road - Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019