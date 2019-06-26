Claud "Robby" Roberson Wheatly IV



September 16, 1974 - June 22, 2019



Burlington, NC



Claud Roberson "Robby" Wheatly, IV passed away on June 22, 2019, at the age of 44 years.



Robby is survived by his parents, his wife, Kate Lyons Wheatly, his brother Charles David Wheatly (Billye Carroll), niece Margaret Elizabeth Wheatly, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A native of Beaufort, NC, he was born on September 14, 1974, to Claud R. Wheatly, III and Joyce Jones Wheatly. He graduated from East Carteret High School. He earned his Bachelors of Arts in History from The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina. Robby was a lifelong learner and at the time of his death he was pursuing his Master's Degree of Social Work from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.



Robby is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Claud R. Wheatly, Jr. and Alice Aiken Wheatly and his maternal grandparents David E. Jones, Sr. and Eileen Pake Jones; Uncles Jule D. Wheatly, David E. Jones, Jr. and Charles S. Jones.



A funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Thursday, June 27th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 215 Ann Street Beaufort, NC. The Reverend Tambria Lee will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NAMI of Alamance, Caswell, and Rockingham Counties, PO Box 2287, Burlington, NC 27216.



Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.



Published in The News & Observer on June 26, 2019