Claude Allen Dennis
Raleigh
Claude Allen Dennis, 63, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 19, 1956 in Wake County to the late Claude Harrison Dennis and Janie Lee Fulghum Dennis. Allen was a truck driver with various companies for 40 years.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Carolina Pines Baptist Church, 2655 S. Saunders Street, Raleigh. Inurnment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Wendell.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 11:00 to 12:45 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the church.
Allen is survived by his sisters: Ann Lloyd (Kim) of Knightdale, Nancy Held (Fred) of Clayton, Bonnie Nobling (Coley) of Willow Spring; brother, Bryant Dennis of Raleigh, two step-sons: Keith Blankley, Jeremi Blankley; 5 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Allen's family would like to thank Cody Dennis, Joyce Hawley, Etta Ball, Alice Floyd, Krista Dennis, Claudia Fetzer, Judy Gay and Bobby Shattuck for all the wonderful care given during his illness.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Transitions LifeCare.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019