Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Carolina Pines Baptist Church
2655 S. Saunders Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Carolina Pines Baptist Church
655 S. Saunders Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Allen Dennis


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Allen Dennis Obituary
Claude Allen Dennis

Raleigh

Claude Allen Dennis, 63, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 19, 1956 in Wake County to the late Claude Harrison Dennis and Janie Lee Fulghum Dennis. Allen was a truck driver with various companies for 40 years.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Carolina Pines Baptist Church, 2655 S. Saunders Street, Raleigh. Inurnment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Wendell.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 11:00 to 12:45 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the church.

Allen is survived by his sisters: Ann Lloyd (Kim) of Knightdale, Nancy Held (Fred) of Clayton, Bonnie Nobling (Coley) of Willow Spring; brother, Bryant Dennis of Raleigh, two step-sons: Keith Blankley, Jeremi Blankley; 5 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Allen's family would like to thank Cody Dennis, Joyce Hawley, Etta Ball, Alice Floyd, Krista Dennis, Claudia Fetzer, Judy Gay and Bobby Shattuck for all the wonderful care given during his illness.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Transitions LifeCare.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now